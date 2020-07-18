Estàs llegint: El rebrot de contagis continua a l'alça i Catalunya suma 867 nous casos confirmats per PCR o epidemiològicament

REBROT DE CORONAVIRUS

El rebrot de contagis continua a l'alça i Catalunya suma 867 nous casos confirmats per PCR o epidemiològicament

D'aquests, 198 són a Barcelona i 329 a l'àrea metropolitana sud. El Segrià té 133 nous positius i les funeràries reporten tres noves morts amb un total de 12.636. Si el recompte es fes tenint en compte les proves serològiques, l'augment de casos pujaria fins als 1.226 de nous.

L'entrada de l'edifici d'Urgències de l'Hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida en el moment de l'arribada d'una ambulància. Albert Lijarcio | ACN
Catalunya ha sumat 867 nous positius per Covid-19 confirmats per PCR o epidemiològicament respecte al balanç de fa 24 hores, segons les últimes dades del Departament de Salut. Això situa la xifra global de positius en 71.481, però puja fins a 81.932 si es tenen en compte també proves serològiques (1.226 casos més en total).

De tots els casos nous amb prova confirmada, 198 corresponen a la regió sanitària de Barcelona ciutat, 329 més a la regió metropolitana sud (175 a l'Hospitalet) i 175 a la de Lleida (133 al Segrià). Pel que fa a les morts, les funeràries n'han reportat tres de noves, i la xifra total és de 12.636. Fins ara, hi ha hagut 4.201 ingressats en estat greu, nou més que fa 24 hores, i actualment en són 57, sis més que en l'últim balanç.

