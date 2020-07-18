El rebrot de contagis continua a l'alça i Catalunya suma 867 nous casos confirmats per PCR o epidemiològicament

barcelona
Catalunya ha sumat 867 nous positius per Covid-19 confirmats per PCR o epidemiològicament respecte al balanç de fa 24 hores, segons les últimes dades del Departament de Salut. Això situa la xifra global de positius en 71.481, però puja fins a 81.932 si es tenen en compte també proves serològiques (1.226 casos més en total).
De tots els casos nous amb prova confirmada, 198 corresponen a la regió sanitària de Barcelona ciutat, 329 més a la regió metropolitana sud (175 a l'Hospitalet) i 175 a la de Lleida (133 al Segrià). Pel que fa a les morts, les funeràries n'han reportat tres de noves, i la xifra total és de 12.636. Fins ara, hi ha hagut 4.201 ingressats en estat greu, nou més que fa 24 hores, i actualment en són 57, sis més que en l'últim balanç.
