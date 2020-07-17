Estàs llegint: El jutge avala totes les mesures del Govern per a Barcelona i l’àrea metropolitana per contenir els rebrots

El jutge avala totes les mesures del Govern per a Barcelona i l’àrea metropolitana per contenir els rebrots

L'aprovació del jutjat inclou la prohibició de reunions de més de deu persones, cosa a la qual s'oposava la Fiscalia. Les restriccions entraran en vigor aquest dissabte a les 9 del matí i es podrien prorrogar més de 15 dies.

Una usuària del metro de Barcelona amb mascareta a l'interior d'un tren de la línia 3. ALBERT CADANET / ACN
Una usuària del metro de Barcelona amb mascareta a l'interior d'un tren de la línia 3. ALBERT CADANET / ACN

El Jutjat Contenciós-Administratiu número 15 de Barcelona ha ratificat íntegrament aquest divendres les mesures proposades pel Govern per contenir els brots de Covid-19 a Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana durant els propers 15 dies. El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha explicat que les restriccions entraran en vigor aquest dissabte a les 9 del matí i que es podrien prorrogar. L'aprovació del jutjat inclou la prohibició de reunions de més de deu persones, cosa a la qual s'oposava la Fiscalia.

Segons el fiscal, la prohibició de reunir-se més de 10 persones limita el dret fonamental de reunió, i això només es podria fer si la mesura està "justificada" i és "proporcional a la finalitat perseguida". De fet, el fiscal considera que la mesura és "desproporcionada" i la Generalitat no l'ha justificat "adequadament".

La resolució, que recull recomanacions i obligacions, afecta a la ciutat de Barcelona i a Viladecans, El Prat de Llobregat, Sant Joan Despí, Sant Boi de Llobregat, Cornellà, Sant Just Desvern, Esplugues de Llobregat, L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Montcada i Reixac, Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Sant Adrià de Besòs i Badalona.

