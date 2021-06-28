La sala penal de l'Audiència Nacional ha confirmat el processament de l'advocat Gonzalo Boye per un presumpte delicte de blanqueig de capitals relacionat amb el narcotràfic. El processament de Boye està vinculat a la causa contra José Ramón Prado Bugallo, conegut com a Sito Miñanco, per haver participat presumptament en dues operacions per introduir gairebé quatre tones de cocaïna i la creació d'un entramat criminal per blanquejar els diners obtinguts de la droga. A l'advocat també se li atribueix, en concurs amb el blanqueig, un delicte continuat de falsificació de document oficial. En una interlocutòria, la sala penal desestima el recurs de Boye contra el processament dictat per la jutgessa María Tardón.

En la interlocutòria, la jutge atribuïa a Boye i dos advocats haver maniobrat per justificar la procedència de 900.000 euros en metàl·lic intervinguts a Barajas. Segons Tardón, Boye hauria participat en l'elaboració de documents i contractes de compravenda de lletres de canvi per recuperar els diners decomissats per la policia.

En la causa hi ha processades 45 persones físiques i cinc jurídiques. La sala penal creu que hi ha "indicis racionals que permeten vincular a Boye amb els fets i delictes pels quals se'l processa" i argumenta que en aquesta fase processal no es valora la culpabilitat o innocència del processat, sinó l'existència d'aquests indicis.

