Estàs llegint: L'Audiència Nacional confirma el processament de Gonzalo Boye per blanqueig de capitals

Público
Público

REPRESSIÓ L'Audiència Nacional confirma el processament de Gonzalo Boye per blanqueig de capitals

A l'advocat també se li atribueix un delicte continuat de falsificació de document oficial. La sala penal desestima el recurs de Boye perquè creu que hi ha "indicis racionals" que el vinculen amb els fets pels quals se'l processa

L'advocat Gonzalo Boye en una atenció als mitjans després de declarar a l'Audiència Nacional, el 23 d'octubre de 2019.
L'advocat Gonzalo Boye en una atenció als mitjans després de declarar a l'Audiència Nacional, el 23 d'octubre de 2019. Andrea Zamorano / ACN

barcelona

La sala penal de l'Audiència Nacional ha confirmat el processament de l'advocat Gonzalo Boye per un presumpte delicte de blanqueig de capitals relacionat amb el narcotràfic. El processament de Boye està vinculat a la causa contra José Ramón Prado Bugallo, conegut com a Sito Miñanco, per haver participat presumptament en dues operacions per introduir gairebé quatre tones de cocaïna i la creació d'un entramat criminal per blanquejar els diners obtinguts de la droga. A l'advocat també se li atribueix, en concurs amb el blanqueig, un delicte continuat de falsificació de document oficial. En una interlocutòria, la sala penal desestima el recurs de Boye contra el processament dictat per la jutgessa María Tardón.

En la interlocutòria, la jutge atribuïa a Boye i dos advocats haver maniobrat per justificar la procedència de 900.000 euros en metàl·lic intervinguts a Barajas. Segons Tardón, Boye hauria participat en l'elaboració de documents i contractes de compravenda de lletres de canvi per recuperar els diners decomissats per la policia.

En la causa hi ha processades 45 persones físiques i cinc jurídiques. La sala penal creu que hi ha "indicis racionals que permeten vincular a Boye amb els fets i delictes pels quals se'l processa" i argumenta que en aquesta fase processal no es valora la culpabilitat o innocència del processat, sinó l'existència d'aquests indicis.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 87

selección público