Els presos polítics Oriol Junqueras, Dolors Bassa, Raül Romeva i Carme Forcadell han anunciat que no respondran a la petició que el Tribunal Suprem (TS) ha fet als nou presos independentistes sobre un possible indult. Segons ha informat ERC, argumenten que no ho faran perquè "la llei no ho preveu i perquè no és de compliment obligat". Tots ells se sumen a la negativa de Jordi Cuixart, qui ja va anunciar aquest dimecres que tampoc acceptaria l'indult: "No acceptarem cap humiliació", va dir.

Així mateix, Junqueras, Bassa, Romeva i Forcadell asseguren que "és la primera vegada que el Suprem reclama una petició d’aquestes característiques" i que, "si ho fa ara, és per qüestions merament polítiques". Consideren que "la solució al conflicte polític entre Catalunya i l’estat espanyol ha de ser col·lectiva i passa per l’amnistia" de totes les persones represaliades, més de 3.000 arreu del país.

El Suprem lliurarà un informe propi al Govern espanyol posicionant-se sobre aquesta qüestió, tot i que no és vinculant. Serà llavor quan el Consell de Ministres analitzi el cas i decideixi si concedeix o no l'indult als presos. El TS ja va recollir les posicions de la Fiscalia, que s'hi va oposar per falta de penediment, l'Advocacia de l'Estat, que va evitar posicionar-se, i el Tribunal de Comptes.

