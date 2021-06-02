El Tribunal General de la Unió Europea (TGUE) ha retornat provisionalment la immunitat als eurodiputats de JxCat Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí mentre resol el recurs contra l'Eurocambra per l'aixecament de la protecció parlamentària. El vicepresident del TGUE ha defensat que les al·legacions fàctiques i jurídiques dels independentistes justifiquen que se'ls hi mantingui la immunitat fins que aquest tribunal de primera instància es pronunciï de forma definitiva.



El TGUE ha concedit les mesures cautelars demanades per Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí encara que el Parlament Europeu no ha presentat per ara les seves observacions al respecte. De totes maneres, segons el reglament del TGUE es pot concedir de manera provisional les mesures cautelars encara que l'altra part no hagi aportat les al·legacions. Amb aquesta decisió es garanteix que si van als plens de l'Eurocambra no s'exposaran en cap cas a una hipotètica detenció.



El 9 de març l'Eurocambra va aprovar l'aixecament de la immunitat als tres eurodiputats de JxCat amb 400 vots a favor, 248 en contra i 45 abstencions. Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí ho van impugnar el 30 de maig als tribunals de la UE sobretot per la gestió parlamentària prèvia a la votació política.



Després de conèixer la decisió del TGUE, l'expresident Puigdemont ha tuitat "No Surrender" (no rendir-se) amb una foto on surten ell, Comín i Ponsatí, mentre que l'exconseller de Salut ha comentat "una victoria més davant dels tribunals europeus! I no serà la darrera".