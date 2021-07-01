Estàs llegint: El Suprem rebutja el recurs de Mas i altres càrrecs del seu Govern contra la multa del Tribunal de Comptes pel 9-N

REPRESSIÓ A L'INDEPENDENTISME El Suprem rebutja el recurs de Mas i altres càrrecs del seu Govern contra la multa del Tribunal de Comptes pel 9-N

El tribunal confirma que hauran de pagar uns cinc milions d'euros perquè considera que no han fonamentat suficientment el recurs

Francesc Homs i Artur Mas acompanyats per l'exconsellera d'Ensenyament Irene Rigau i de l'exvicepresidenta de Joana Ortega, també encausades pel 9-N, abans d'entrar al Tribunal Suprem aquest 28 de febrer del 2017.
Francesc Homs i Artur Mas acompanyats per l'exconsellera d'Ensenyament Irene Rigau i de l'exvicepresidenta de Joana Ortega, també encausades pel 9-N, abans d'entrar al Tribunal Suprem el 28 de febrer del 2017. Javier Barbancho / ACN

barcelona

El Tribunal Suprem no ha admès a tràmit els recursos de l'expresident de la Generalitat Artur Mas, l'exvicepresidenta Joana Ortega, l'exconseller Francesc Homs i cinc exalts càrrecs del seu Govern contra la sentència del Tribunal de Comptes que els va condemnar per l'organització de la consulta del 9-N del 2014. D'aquesta manera, es confirma que hauran de pagar uns 5 milions d'euros, que ja van ser dipositats o embargats. La secció d'admissions de la sala contenciosa-administrativa al·lega que el recurs no justifica l'interès cassacional de la qüestió i tampoc està suficientment fonamentat.

