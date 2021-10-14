El Tribunal de Comptes ha rebutjat els avals de la Generalitat per pagar les fiances als excàrrecs del Govern a qui l'ens fiscalitzador reclama un total de 5,4 milions d'euros per l'acció exterior entre el 2011 i el 2017. S'havien adherit a aquesta fórmula, vehiculada a través de l'Institut Català de Finances (ICF), 29 dels 34 excàrrecs encausats. La delegada instructora del Tribunal de Comptes, Esperanza García, ha decidit no acceptar que la Generalitat cobreixi l'import dels avals, segons ha avançat El Mundo i confirmen fonts de l'ens. García ja havia expressat dubtes sobre la legalitat de la fórmula.



Des del Govern, ni Presidència ni el departament d'Economia - de qui depèn l'ICF, que és qui va presentar els avals- tenen constància del rebuig del Tribunal de Comptes. Els afectats tampoc han estat notificats. En total, el Tribunal de Comptes reclama a 34 excàrrecs del Govern que abonin 5,4 MEUR com a fiança provisional per les despeses exteriors, en el marc d'un procediment de responsabilitat comptable que encara ha d'arribar a judici per determinar la xifra definitiva.



Entre les persones a qui es reclama el pagament de fiança hi ha l'expresident de la Generalitat Artur Mas i el seu exconseller d'Economia, Andreu Mas-Colell, o l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i el vicepresident Oriol Junqueras. Pel que fa als dubtes que ja havia exterioritzat la delegada instructora, ho va fer sol·licitant un informe a l'estiu a l'Advocacia de l'Estat sobre la legalitat dels avals, que els serveis jurídics estatals van rebutjar elaborar per no afectar la "imparcialitat" del procediment.

