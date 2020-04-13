Estàs llegint: Repunten els morts per coronavirus a Catalunya, amb 128 les darreres 24 hores

Repunten els morts per coronavirus a Catalunya, amb 128 les darreres 24 hores

El total de víctimes ascendeix ja a 3.666 persones. En canvi, aquest dilluns s'han registrat 471 nous positius, la xifra més baixa en les darreres quatre setmanes.

Carrers de Barcelona durant la darrera jornada de Setmana Santa a Catalunya en el 30è dia de l'estat d'alarma sanitària decretada pel Govern a causa de la pandèmia del coronavirus. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta.
Carrers de Barcelona durant la darrera jornada de Setmana Santa a Catalunya en el 30è dia de l'estat d'alarma sanitària decretada pel Govern a causa de la pandèmia del coronavirus. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta.

barcelona

públic

El Departament de Salut hat informa que aquest dilluns s’han confirmat 471 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 35.197. És la xifra més baixa des del 17 de març, encara que els dies festius les dades de casos acostumen a ser més baixes, perquè molts resultats no es comuniquen fins al primer dia laborable. D'altra banda, avui han traspassat 128 persones al Principat, 32 més que aquest diumenge (96). Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 3.666 persones.

Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.775 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 5.504 són professionals sanitaris. S’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dilluns un total de 15.967 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19.  

Als centres geriàtrics s'han diagnosticat un total 3.920 persones amb coronavirus, de les quals 261 han estat diagnosticades aquest diumenge. Des del 15 de març, han mort per coronavirus 1.898 residents, 73 dels quals han traspassat avui, segons han informat els mateixos centres. A més, 1.214 persones grans estan hospitalitzades. Pel que fa als i les professionals, 5.690 estan aïllats o tenen simptomatologia, d’un total de més de 75.000.

La xifra de morts per coronavirus a l'Estat espanyol baixa fins a les 517 morts en 24 hores, acumulant un total de 17.489 defuncions. Es tracta de la xifra més baixa des del 24 de març, quan se’n van registrar 514 i aquest dissabte, amb 510. Se situa també entre les registrades el 17 de març (amb 491 decessos) i el 18 de març (598). El nombre de casos confirmats puja fins als 169.496, 3.477 més que aquest diumenge. Els curats ja sumen 64.727, 2.336 més que fa un dia, segons ha recollit l'Agència Catalana de Notícies

