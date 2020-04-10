Estàs llegint: Repunten lleugerament les morts per coronavirus a Catalunya

EMERGÈNCIA PER LA COVID-19

Repunten lleugerament les morts per coronavirus a Catalunya

Durant les darreres 24 hores es registren 100 víctimes, 17 més que el dia abans, i el total supera les 3.300. Amb tot, és la tercera xifra més baixa des del 22 de març. Els positius també pugen, després de registrar-se 1.257 casos, gairebé el doble que la jornada prèvia. En canvi, augmenten el nombre d'altes, que en total s'apropen a les 14.300. 

L'equip de l'àrea de la Covid-19 de l'Hospital de Mataró. / ACN.
barcelona

públic 

Repunt de casos positius i de morts per coronavirus durant les darreres 24 hores. Segons les dades del recompte diari que facilita el Departament de Salut, s'han registrat 100 noves morts per la Covid-19 al Principat, que ja en suma un total de 3.331. Són 17 més que les de dijous, si bé és la tercera xifra més baixa des del 22 de març, quan van anotar-se 54 víctimes mortals. Per tant, la tendència a la baixa es manté. Del total de víctimes, gairebé la meitat (1.567) eren persones que vivien en residències geriàtriques. 

Pel que fa als contagis, en les últimes hores  s’han confirmat 1.257 positius nous de coronavirus, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 32.984. També en aquest àmbit hi ha un creixement i en aquest cas és més important, ja que dijous la xifra dijous va quedar-se en 684. En canvi, sí que hi ha una evolució en positiu en les altes, ja que se n'han registrat 785, 335 més que ahir, i el total s'eleva ja a 14.298. A més a més, del total de positius 5.251 són professionals sanitaris. 

Pel que fa al conjunt de l'Estat s'han registrat 605 morts les últimes 24 hores, segons les dades que ha donat al migdia el Ministeri de Sanitat. És la segona jornada consecutiva amb un descens i la xifra més baixa des del 24 de març. Des de l'esclat de l'epidèmia, 15.843 persones han mort a l'Estat. A més a més, s'han sumat 4.576 nous contagis, una dada que també confirma la tendència a la baixa. El total de casos registrats supera els 157.000.

