La gran millora de la situació epidemiològica ha provocat que el Procicat hagi decidit fer caure la gran majoria de les restriccions encara vigents a Catalunya. Ho ha anunciat el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, en una roda de premsa aquest dimarts a la tarda. En concret, a partir de divendres "recuperem el 100% dels aforaments en esdeveniments culturals, activitats esportives a l'aire lliure i a l'hostaleria. Tonem a la presencialitat plena". Tot i celebrar aquest "pas de gegant cap a la normalitat", el president ha recalcat que la "pandèmia no ha acabat" i, per tant, l'ús obligatori de la mascareta es mantindrà en els mateixos espais que fins ara.



Aragonès ha destacat que la decisió ha estat possible per la millora de la situació assistencial -amb menys de 100 persones a l'UCI, considera que la "pandèmia està sota control"-, si bé ha matisat que l'allunyament de les "restriccions més severes", "no pot ser sinònim de relaxament total". "No som en una fase de plena normalitat, però és important seguir respectant les indicacions i mesures com l’ús de la mascareta i continuar la campanya de vacunació. Tothom ha d’actuar amb responsabilitat, ja que el repte és col·lectiu", ha recalcat Aragonès.



A nivell concret, el "retorn a la normalitat" es traduirà en què divendres desapareixeran gairebé totes les restriccions d'aforament encara vigents. En concret, els bars i restaurants podran recuperar el 100% d'aforament a l'interior -ara el topall era del 50%-, no caldrà mantenir la distància entre les taules i desapareix el sostre de deu persones per taula. A més a més, poden recuperar l'horari habitual. Teatres, cinemes, auditoris, arxius, museus, biblioteques, universitats, congressos, equipaments cívics o activitats lúdiques són altres espais que podran tornar al 100% d'aforament.



Els equipaments esportius també recuperen la totalitat de l'aforament, amb independència de la seva capacitat, mentre que en interior el límit serà del 80%. A l'oci nocturn, en canvi, es mantenen les limitacions de la setmana passada, de manera que els locals -que van reobrir el passat divendres- tindran un sostre d'ocupació del 70%

