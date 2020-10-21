El risc de rebrot a Catalunya continua trencant rècords i s'accelera la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia

El risc de rebrot per Covid-19 a Catalunya continua trencant rècords a Catalunya i arriba als 541 punts, 75 més que en l'anterior balanç del Departament de Salut, que ja era la xifra més alta registrada des de l'inici de la pandèmia. A més a més, també creix la velocitat de transmissió de la pandèmia -o taxa Rt- que passa d'1,28 a 1,38. Això significa que de mitjana que 100 persones positives en contagien 138.



Paral·lelament, Salut ha comunicat 3.982 nous casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), 1.127 més que aquest dimarts. També en aquest àmbit, les darreres dues setmanes s'han superat els registres de tota l'epidèmia de Covid-19 i en nombroses ocasions s'han marcat rècords de positius. Amb tot, cal tenir en copmte que el volum de proves que es fa actualment és molt superior del que hi havia durant el març i l'abril i, per tant, es detecten molts més casos que aleshores.

També s'ha informat de 31 noves morts a Catalunya, 20 menys que aquest dimarts, amb un total de 13.701. D'altra banda, hi ha 57 ingressats més per coronavirus als hospitals catalans, amb un total de 1.442 persones, 243 dels quals a l'UCI.