Salut confirma set brots actius de coronavirus a la regió sanitària de Lleida

barcelona
El Departament de Salut ha confirmat set brots actius de coronavirus a la regió sanitària de Lleida que sumen, almenys, un centenar de positius. S'han detectat en tres empreses del sector de la fruita del Segrià; en una empresa agroalimentària de la Segarra; en una residència -que no és de gent gran- de Lleida i Salut també està fent seguiment d'un brot comunitari a la capital del Segrià.
Aquests brots se sumen al de la residència de gent gran Castrillon de Lleida, que en aquest cas "està controlat", segons ha assenyalat la gerent de la regió sanitària, Divina Farreny. D'altra banda, l'Hotel Rambla de Lleida i la Manreana de Juneda acullen 99 persones en aïllament, més d'una seixantena de les quals han donat positiu per Covid-19.
Davant dels brots que van aparéixer la setmana passada a Lleida, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, va descartar que Catalunya tornés al model de fases i va assegurar que es prendrien les mesures necessàries per controlar els possibles brots de coronavirus que puguin aparèixer.
A més dels casos de Lleida, aquest dimarts la guarderia Cucuruga d'Esparreguera (Barcelona) ha tancat després que aquest divendres donés positiu un dels quatre alumnes que acollia el centre des de la seva reobertura el passat 9 de juny, segons va informar aquest divendres l'Ajuntament en un comunicat. I el Departament de Salut també ha confirmat l'existència de dos positius en una empresa agroalimentària d'Avinyó, al Bages.
