Vergés assegura que els brots a Lleida "estan controlats" i descarta tornar a la fase 2

barcelona
La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha anunciat que sol·licitarà a la consellera aragonesa que demani als empresaris agraris que mantinguin els temporers prop del lloc de treball i així evitar al màxim que puguin desplaçar-se de la Franja cap a Lleida. La consellera ha assenyalat que els brots detectats a Lleida "s'estan controlant" i ha afirmat que "no preocupen" perquè la simptomatologia és lleu. En aquest sentit, ha descartat que Catalunya torni al model de fases, com va passar a inicis de setmana en tres comarques de la província aragonesa d'Osca, i ha assegurat que es prendran les mesures necessàries per controlar els possibles brots de coronavirus que puguin aparèixer. A més, ha explicat que l'Hotel Nastasi de Lleida reobrirà dilluns com a Hotel-Salut per acollir persones que hagin estat en contacte amb positius.
Un dels rebrots detectats a Lleida ha afectat a un total de set persones, les quals haurien compartit una barbacoa a la Val d'Aran en els últims dies. Serien els dos casos nous que va anunciar dimarts el Conselh Generau d'Aran i els cinc fets públics dijous. Ni el Conselh Generau d'Aran ni el Departament de Salut han especificat quan va ser aquesta barbacoa ni a quin municipi de la Val d'Aran. L'Agència Catalana de Notícies ha pogut saber, però, que a la festa haurien participat més de set persones i que s'estan fent proves PCR a la resta per saber si hi hauria més contagiats.
Aquest brot se suma al detectat pel Departament de Salut a mitjans de la setmana passada a la residència Castrillón de Lleida. Salut va efectuar proves PCR a usuaris i treballadors després que diverses persones del centre presentessin símptomes compatibles amb la Covid-19 i es van revelar 18 positius: 13 ancians i 5 treballadors.
