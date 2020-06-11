Estàs llegint: Salut demana el pas de Girona i Catalunya Central a la fase 3 i manté l'opció que també ho facin Barcelona i Lleida

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

desconfinament

Salut demana el pas de Girona i Catalunya Central a la fase 3 i manté l'opció que també ho facin Barcelona i Lleida

 Girona i Catalunya Central se sumaran al Camp de Tarragona, les Terres de l'Ebre i l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, que ja estan en fase 3 des d'aquesta setmana, sempre que ho aprovi el Ministeri de Sanitat. En les pròximes hores es resoldrà la proposta final sobre Barcelona i Lleida. 

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, amb el vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, i la consellera de la Presidència i portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, en una reunió al Departament. 10 de juny del 2020. (Horitzontal)
La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, amb el vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, i la consellera de la Presidència i portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, en una reunió al Departament. 10 de juny del 2020. (Horitzontal)

barcelona

públic

El Departament de Salut ha demanat formalment al Ministeri de Sanitat que Girona i Catalunya Central passin a la fase 3 dilluns, tot i que manté oberta l’opció que Barcelona i Lleida també hi avancin. Fonts de Salut han explicat a l’ACN que, tot i que en la reunió d’aquest dijous la consellera Alba Vergés només ha demanat l’avenç de Girona i Catalunya Central, no descarten també fer-ho per a les altres dues en les pròximes hores.

Vergés ja va anunciar a principis de setmana la voluntat de mantenir-les una setmana més en fase 2, tot i que no descartava fer una nova proposta a posteriori. El ministeri de Sanitat analitzarà ara la documentació aportada i anunciarà aquest divendres la decisió. Per altra banda, l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, va afirmar en una entrevista a Betevé que no ha de ser un problema que la ciutat passi a fase 3 el dilluns vinent si les dades continuen sent bones. 

De moment, Girona i Catalunya Central se sumaran dilluns al Camp de Tarragona, les Terres de l'Ebre i l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, que ja han entrat en fase 3 aquesta setmana, sempre que ho validi el Ministeri de Sanitat.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 036

selección público