Salut demana el pas de Girona i Catalunya Central a la fase 3 i manté l'opció que també ho facin Barcelona i Lleida

barcelona
El Departament de Salut ha demanat formalment al Ministeri de Sanitat que Girona i Catalunya Central passin a la fase 3 dilluns, tot i que manté oberta l’opció que Barcelona i Lleida també hi avancin. Fonts de Salut han explicat a l’ACN que, tot i que en la reunió d’aquest dijous la consellera Alba Vergés només ha demanat l’avenç de Girona i Catalunya Central, no descarten també fer-ho per a les altres dues en les pròximes hores.
Vergés ja va anunciar a principis de setmana la voluntat de mantenir-les una setmana més en fase 2, tot i que no descartava fer una nova proposta a posteriori. El ministeri de Sanitat analitzarà ara la documentació aportada i anunciarà aquest divendres la decisió. Per altra banda, l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, va afirmar en una entrevista a Betevé que no ha de ser un problema que la ciutat passi a fase 3 el dilluns vinent si les dades continuen sent bones.
De moment, Girona i Catalunya Central se sumaran dilluns al Camp de Tarragona, les Terres de l'Ebre i l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, que ja han entrat en fase 3 aquesta setmana, sempre que ho validi el Ministeri de Sanitat.
