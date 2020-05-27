Salut notifica 277 víctimes mortals de cop per Covid-19 i situa el nombre de defuncions per sobre de les 12.000

El Departament de Salut ha comptabilitzat aquest dimecres un total de 277 morts a Catalunya, segons xifres recollides per les funeràries. Tot i això, aquest dimarts no van morir 277 persones. La xifra es deu a una actualització de dades, la qual inclou víctimes mortals no comptabilitzades en dies anteriors per motius burocràtics que el Departament no ha concretat fins ara. En total 12.154 persones han perdut la vida per Covid-19 o com a sospitosos al Principat, situant així el nombre de defuncions per sobre de les 12.000.



Respecte als nous positius, Catalunya ha registrat 99 casos més que aquest dimarts. En total hi hi ha hagut 65.402 casos positius acumulats de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. És una xifra que recupera la tendència a la baixa dels últims dies, la qual va ser frenada pel repunt de casos nous del 25 de maig (242), que superaven amb escreix els 24 casos detectats el 23 de maig (24). Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 13.797 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus.

Dels èxitus totals, 30 han tingut lloc a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, 4.114 a Barcelona ciutat, 2.803 a l'àrea metropolitana nord, 2.300 a l'àrea metropolitana sud, 381 al Camp de Tarragona, 1.506 a Catalunya Central, 766 a Girona, 202 a Lleida, 43 a les Terres de l'Ebre i 9 no estan classificats. Així doncs, les regions sanitàries més afectades per la Covid-19 són Barcelona, l'àrea metropolitana nord, l'àrea metropolitana nord i Catalunya Central.

Pel que fa a l'estat espanyol, el Ministeri de Sanitat ha registrat 35 noves morts per coronavirus en els últims set dies i eleva a 27.117 el total de defuncions, 283 més de les notificades en el balanç total fet públic dilluns. L'informe d'aquest dimarts també eleva la xifra de positius a 236.259, 859 més que ahir, i afirma que 194 casos van ser diagnosticats el dia anterior. D'aquests nous diagnòstics, 115 són a Catalunya però falten les dades d'una àrea sanitària. En els últims set dies s'han diagnosticat 3.222 positius i en els últims catorze dies, 6.990.