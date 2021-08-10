Salut obre centres de vacunació sense cita prèvia per aquest agost

El Departament de Salut iniciarà la vacunació sense cita aquest mes d'agost per "augmentar la cobertura poblacional i començar el curs amb la màxima protecció". La Generalitat ha anunciat que permetrà l'accés lliure als centres de vacunació de 16.00 h a 20.00 h perquè qualsevol persona es pugui vacunar sense demanar hora. També s'habilitaran punts arreu del territori per rebre la segona dosi, tot i que Salut fa una crida a demanar cita prèvia en aquest cas per a un bon funcionament.



El Departament ho considera una estratègia per encarar el nou curs i "facilitar que la tornada a l'entorn educatiu, escoles, centres de formació i universitats, i els llocs de treball" sigui més segura de cara a setembre. "Especialment amb la variant Delta, que és molt més transmissible", asseguren en un comunicat. "La vacunació requereix dues dosis, separades en tres o quatre setmanes. Si s'inicia ara, al setembre la vacuna ja haurà fet el seu efecte per protegir-nos abans del començament del curs o de la tornada a la feina", reiterava la secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas.



Segons les dades de Salut, les darreres setmanes s'ha detectat un decreixement del nombre de cites prèvies, així com un augment de les absències de persones que tenien hora per vacunar-se. Cabezas ha assenyalat que gran part dels 600 ingressats a les UCI que hi ha ara són persones d'entre 30 i 50 anys sense la pauta completa: "Fem una crida a la vacunació de totes les persones d'aquestes edats encara no vacunades. La vacuna és la millor protecció", ha dit Cabezas.