Salvador Illa serà el candidat del PSC a les eleccions al Parlament

Sorpresa d'última hora al PSC. Els socialistes catalans han decidit finalment que el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, sigui el seu cap de llista a les eleccions al Parlament del 14 de febrer, en detriment del seu líder, Miquel Iceta. Tot i la presència a Madrid, Illa controla el dia a dia del partit com a responsable d'Organització i Acció Electoral, sobretot a través de dirigents de la seva màxima confiança. La pandèmia de coronavirus li ha donat una projecció mediàtica -i política- impensable quan va assumir el ministeri de Sanitat i això ha provocat que el primer secretari dels socialistes catalans, Miquel Iceta, hagi decidit fer un pas al costat perquè Illa sigui el candidat de la formacio a la presidència de la Generalitat.



El canvi en la candidatura es formalitzarà aquest mateix dimecres en el consell nacional del PSC que ratificarà les llistes, on Eva Granados, Ramon Espadaler -Units per Avançar- i Gemma Lienas ocuparan els llocs dos, tres i quatre per Barcelona, just darrere Illa. Tot i que la notícia ha transcendit just ara, fa mesos que s'especulava amb aquest moviment i, segons avança La Vanguardia, Iceta li va plantejar a Illa al novembre, just després de reunir-se amb el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez. El ministre va acceptar aleshores, però ambdós van decidir mantenir en hivernació la informació fins els darrers dies de l'any.

La raó de fons del moviment és que enquestes internes assenyalarien que Illa tindria més opcions d'obtenir un bon resultat que no pas Iceta, que a la majoria de la ciutadania no percep com un "canvi" després d'acumular dècades a la primera línia política i com a diputat al Parlament.

