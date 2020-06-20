Sánchez anuncia la creació d'una "reserva estratègica" per fer front al coronavirus i demana no abaixar la guàrdia

El president del Govern, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciat la creació d'una reserva estratègica de material per part de l'Estat per fer front al virus, que s'haurà de complementar amb les CCAA i ha demanat a tothom que no abaixi la guàrdia perquè tots, ha afegit, "podem ser mur o via de transmissió".



Així ho acaba d'afirmar en una declaració en Moncloa el dia que finalitza l'estat d'alarma que va començar el 14 de març. Ha assegurat que "ningú" podia imaginar el que anava a ocórrer i ha recordat en aquest sentit que l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS) afirma que la pandèmia està en expansió en aquest moment, amb 180.000 contagis nous en el dia d'ahir.



El cap de l'Executiu ha reclamat per a la reconstrucció el mateix tipus d'unitat que s'ha aconseguit entre els grups polítics -exceptuant a Vox- per aprovar l'ingrés mínim vital, una mesura inclusiva per a no deixar enrere als més desfavorits.

Pla de reconstrucció

"Ara toca la reconstrucció, però no consisteix a restaurar un edifici per a tornar-lo al seu estat anterior, sinó a restaurar l'edifici de la nostra economia", ha exemplificat.



Referent a això, ha assenyalat que els pilars sobre els quals s'assentarà la renovació econòmica seran el canvi del model energètic orientant-lo cap a la descarbonització, la digitalització, la formació i la ciència, i sobre els quals se sustenten els recents plans presentats per a l'automoció i el turisme, dos dels sectors que més s'han vist afectats per l'actual crisi.



En aquesta direcció s'encaminaran els esforços del Govern, com posen de manifest, segons ha citat el president, la Llei del Canvi Climàtic, la llei d'Economia Circular, el Pla d'Energia i Clima, la Llei d'Educació i els plans de mobilitat sostenible, comerç o habitatge, que es basaran tots ells en criteris de sostenibilitat i inclusió social.

"Necessitem sectors recuperats com més aviat millor, però renovats", ha insistit Sánchez, qui ha apel·lat a recuperar l'economia espanyola i a renovar-la com a resposta al nou món que ha sorgit després de la Covid-19.



Així mateix, ha instat també a posar en peus un nou Estat de benestar, per al que ha anunciat la constitució d'una comissió mixta Congrés-Senat per preservar el sistema de protecció social. "Impulsarem una comissió mixta d'avaluació, en el Congrés i al Senat, per analitzar amb rigor l'estat de la nostra sanitat, de la nostra ciència, del nostre sistema d'atenció a la gent gran, en definitiva del nostre sistema de protecció social", ha avançat.



En opinió de Sánchez, l'útil és unir forces, propòsits, l'eficaç és cooperar "davant els que ha titllat d'"enemics temibles", com l'atur, la pobresa i l'exclusió social. "La unitat ha evitat contagis i pot i ha de salvar empreses i ocupació. Per això ens necessitem tots", ha subratllat.