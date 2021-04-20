Sanitat rebutja ampliar el període entre les dosis de les vacunes de Pfizer i Moderna

La Comissió de Salut Pública ha acordat aquest dimarts continuar administrant les segones dosis de les vacunes contra la Covid-19 tal com marca cada farmacèutica, amb el que es descarta espaiar els temps per immunitzar a un major nombre de persones, segons han informat a EFE fonts autonòmiques.



La Comissió ha estudiat un document que incloïa la proposta de retardar sis i vuit setmanes la segona injecció de Pfizer i Moderna a menors de 79 anys amb la finalitat d'inocular el sèrum com més aviat millor al major nombre de persones encara que la immunització fos parcial.



D'aquesta manera i si el Consell Interterritorial de demà es pronuncia en aquest mateix sentit, les segona dosi s'administraran als 21 dies en el cas de Pfizer i 28 dies per a Moderna. En el cas de AstraZeneca són 12 setmanes.

"Crec sincerament que és una mala notícia per l'estratègia de vacunació", ha afirmat el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, després de conèixer la informació a través del telèfon mòbil. Moments abans havia defensat que l'ampliació a les vuit setmanes permetria tenir vacunats els majors de 48 amb una dosi al juny. Ha assegurat que "no hi ha res decidit" sobre l'aixecament del confinament comarcal i que aquest dimecres se'n començarà a parlar. Pel que fa al toc de queda opina que "és bo anar recuperant drets i llibertats".

