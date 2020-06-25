Segon accident mortal en tres setmanes a la mina de Vilafruns, a Balsareny

Un miner ha mort aquest matí en un accident a la mina de Vilafruns, a Balsareny (Bages). Així ho ha confirmat ICL, la multinacional propietària de les instal·lacions. L'accident mortal ha succeït només tres setmanes després que se'n produís un altre de la mateixa gravetat, en què va perdre la vida un treballador de 45 anys i veí de Manresa. En aquest cas, l'empleat treballava per a Montajes Rus, una empresa subcontractada per ICL.



Justament aquest dijous el sindicat CCOO ha anunciat a través d'un comunicat que desconvocava la vaga prevista pel proper dimecres, dia 30, a la mina de Sallent d'ICL precisament per reclamar millores de seguretat. La protesta s'ha desconvocat perquè la direcció de la companyia s'ha "compromès a obrir un procés per negociar les mesures de seguretat i prevenció que cal implementar a la mina".



Els accidents mortals a les instal·lacions d'ICL al Bages no són excepcionals, sinó que des de 1990 se n'han produït més d'una vintena. ICL Iberia, l'antiga Iberpotash, forma part de la multinacional israeliana Israel Chemical i, entre d'altres coses, ha generat una enorme contaminació amb l'abocament dels residus salins a la muntanya del Cogulló, a Sallent. També ha estat sancionada per la Comissió Europea per rebre ajudes públiques il·legals.

