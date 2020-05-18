Estàs llegint: La selectivitat s'allarga un dia més, del 7 al 10 de juliol

educació

La selectivitat s'allarga un dia més, del 7 al 10 de juliol

És el primer cop que la prova d'accés a la universitat (PAU) s'allarga un dia més de l'habitual. La Generalitat vol facilitar que els estudiants puguin mantenir les distàncies de seguretat durant l'examen.

Una noia esperant començar l'examen de llengua castellana i literatura de la selectivitat, el passat setembre. ELISENDA ROSANAS / ACN
barcelona

públic

La convocatòria d'accés a la universitat (PAU) prevista per als dies 7, 8 i 9 de juliol, s'allargarà un dia més, fins al 10 de juliol. Amb aquesta decisió, la Generalitat vol assegurar que es podran mantenir les distàncies de seguretat recomanades pel Departament de Salut per evitar la propagació del coronavirus. És el primer cop que l'examen de selectivitat durarà quatre dies, i no tres, com és habitual.

Els exàmens es faran tant a les universitats de Catalunya, la ubicació habitual, com a centres de secundària, públics i concertats. L'objectiu és poder acollir tots els estudiants que s'examinin evitant les aglomeracions. Per distribuir els centres on cursarà cada alumne la prova, es prioritzaran criteris de proximitat.

Des de l'inici de la crisi del coronavirus, les proves de la selectivitat han viscut diversos canvis de data. En un primer moment, es van ajornar un mes, del 9 a l'11 de juny fins al 7,8 i 9 de juliol. Ara, a més, s'hi afegeix un dia més d'examen. La comissió organitzadora de les PAU també va aprovar algunes flexibilitzacions relacionades amb l'examen, com ara donar més opcions per respondre a l'examen i garantir així que els estudiants hagin estudiat la temàtica a classe, o adaptant les puntuacions d'algunes matèries.

