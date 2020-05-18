La selectivitat s'allarga un dia més, del 7 al 10 de juliol

barcelona
La convocatòria d'accés a la universitat (PAU) prevista per als dies 7, 8 i 9 de juliol, s'allargarà un dia més, fins al 10 de juliol. Amb aquesta decisió, la Generalitat vol assegurar que es podran mantenir les distàncies de seguretat recomanades pel Departament de Salut per evitar la propagació del coronavirus. És el primer cop que l'examen de selectivitat durarà quatre dies, i no tres, com és habitual.
Els exàmens es faran tant a les universitats de Catalunya, la ubicació habitual, com a centres de secundària, públics i concertats. L'objectiu és poder acollir tots els estudiants que s'examinin evitant les aglomeracions. Per distribuir els centres on cursarà cada alumne la prova, es prioritzaran criteris de proximitat.
Des de l'inici de la crisi del coronavirus, les proves de la selectivitat han viscut diversos canvis de data. En un primer moment, es van ajornar un mes, del 9 a l'11 de juny fins al 7,8 i 9 de juliol. Ara, a més, s'hi afegeix un dia més d'examen. La comissió organitzadora de les PAU també va aprovar algunes flexibilitzacions relacionades amb l'examen, com ara donar més opcions per respondre a l'examen i garantir així que els estudiants hagin estudiat la temàtica a classe, o adaptant les puntuacions d'algunes matèries.
