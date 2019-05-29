El Senat també suspèn Raül Romeva

El Senat suspèn Raül Romeva com a parlamentari. La decisió l'ha pres la Mesa de la cambra amb els vots dels quatre membres socialistes i els dos del PP, i l'únic vot en contra del representant del PNB, Imanol Jáuregui. Així ho ha anunciat la portaveu de la cambra, Cristina Narbona, qui ha atribuït la decisió final a l'informe dels lletrats del Senat: "Hi ha un efecte immediat en ser una suspensió amb caràcter retroactiu", ha afegit.



Al document, els experts han conclòs que "resulta indubtable" l'aplicació de la Llei d'Enjudiciament Criminal al cas del senador d'ERC i, per tant, cal suspendre'l de l'exercici del càrrec públic, una suspensió indefinida fins que no canviï la seva situació. L'informe el va sol·licitar el president de la cambra, el socialista Manuel Cruz.



El senador del PP, Rafael Hernando, ha defensat que la decisió de la Mesa "demostra que l'imperi de la llei està per sobre de tothom". Segons ha explicat Narbona, ERC haurà de reconfigurar el seu grup els pròxims cinc dies, ja que necessita substituir Romeva per poder comptar amb grup propi després d'haver cedit quatre senadors a JxCat.



Aquesta situació ja es va donar al Congrés dels Diputats, on els representants presos d'ERC i JxCat -Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull i Josep Rull- van ser suspesos a decisió de la Mesa del Congrés, presidida per la socialista Meritxell Batet. La suspensió dels diputats va estar precedida per un estira i arronsa entre la cambra i el Tribunal Suprem, que van passar-se la pilota de la decisió final diversos cops, fins que l'alt tribunal va concloure que era responsabilitat de la Mesa.

