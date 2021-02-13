Solé: "Totes les meses es podran constituir"

El conseller d'Acció Exterior, Bernat Solé, ha comparegut durant aquesta jornada de reflexió per valorar la situació de les eleccions d'aquest 14 de febrer, la convocatòria de les quals ha generat suspicàcies per les reticències de la gent a assistir-hi a causa de la Covid-19. Segons Solé i tal com ja ha anat notificant el Govern, el 99,9% de les meses tenen membres suficients i el 66,6% compta amb els nou membres al complet."Totes les meses es podran constituir", ha afirmat el conseller.



El 0,1% restant respon en alguns casos a qüestions administratives, segons el conseller. A més, Solé ha assegurat que tots els ajuntaments de Catalunya ja tenen els materials de protecció i prevenció necessaris per a les eleccions d'aquest diumenge: "Tot està a punt perquè aquestes eleccions siguin segures", ha afirmat. D'altra banda, la meitat dels titulars i suplents de meses ja s'han fet un test d'antígens. La taxa de positivitat entre aquests és del 0,38%, i el Govern preveu que durant aquest dissabte es facin més tests.

