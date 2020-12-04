El Suprem anul·la el tercer grau dels nou presos polítics per considerar-lo "prematur"

BARCELONA
El Tribunal Suprem ha anul·lat el tercer grau dels nou polítics independentistes empresonats per l'1-O en considerar-lo "prematur". La decisió afecta especialment l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell i l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa, que mantenien el tercer grau a l'espera de la decisió final del Suprem, mentre que els set presos de Lledoners ja el tenien suspès cautelarment, i ara el tenen anul·lat del tot. Els magistrats també els deneguen l'aplicació de l'article 100.2, que els permetia sortir alguns dies tot i estar en segon grau, per la seva "falta de connexió amb un procés de reinserció".
