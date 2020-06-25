El Tercer Sector denuncia un nou retard en els pagaments per part de la Generalitat

barcelona
La Confederació del Tercer Sector Social de Catalunya ha denunciat aquest dijous un nou retard en els pagaments per part de la Generalitat, i considera "incomprensible" que això passi quan encara es pateixen els efectes de la pandèmia de la Covid-19. La Confederació ha exigit el pagament immediat de les factures pendents, que sumen més de 75 milions d'euros amb les dades del maig.
Segons ha explicat la Confederació, hores abans de la revetlla de Sant Joan, el Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies va comunicar que els abonaments de les quantitats corresponents a l'abril no es podrien fer tots efectius en el termini habitual. En un comunicat, les entitats del Tercer Sector avisen que estan suportant una situació econòmica "insostenible", amb més de 75 milions d'euros en concepte de factures vencudes i gairebé 83 milions de subvencions executades i justificades. A això cal afegir l'impacte econòmic derivat de la Covid-19, estimat en més de 618 milions de març a maig.
La Confederació denuncia que la situació de "greuge" es va fer encara més visible quan el Govern va anunciar una paga extraordinària per compensar els treballadors de centres residencials de gent gran i de persones amb discapacitat física i intel·lectual. En aquest sentit, la Confederació no entén com poden quedar fora del reconeixement els professionals que han treballat en recursos assistencials d'atenció a persones amb salut mental, centres de protecció a la infància i l'adolescència, persones sense sostre, dones que han patit violència masclista, persones amb addicions i altres, com ara atenció al domicili.
