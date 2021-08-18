Més del 75% dels joves d'entre 25 a 34 anys que viuen a Barcelona estan emancipats; concretament, el 78,5% dels de 25 a 29 anys i el 86,4% dels de 30 a 34. Ho mostra l'Enquesta a la Joventut de Barcelona 2020, amb 1.407 entrevistes a joves residents a la ciutat d'entre 15 i 34 anys. La immensa majoria -al voltant de quatre de cada cinc- viuen de lloguer.



Tot i que els independitzats a partir dels 25 anys són majoria, l'enquesta mostra una altra realitat: un 32,5% del total de joves emancipats reben habitualment ajudes econòmiques d'altres persones per pagar una part o totes les despeses (32,4% dels emancipats de 25 a 29 anys i 21,5% en 30-34 anys). La mitjana d'ingressos mensuals propis dels menors de 34 anys a la ciutat és de 888 euros (579 euros de 20-24 anys; 1.101 en 25-29 anys i 1.394 en 30-34 anys). En qualsevol cas, el volum d'emancipats creix amb relació a l'anterior enquesta, realitzada cinc anys abans.



"Hi ha un problema de renda entre els joves a la nostra ciutat. No em crec que un jove no sigui més productiu que 900 euros, quan són etapes vitals de molta productivitat i aportació a la societat. Crec que mereixen més en termes econòmics. Són valents; es tiren a la piscina", ha afirmat el regidor de Joventut, Joan Ramon Riera, en la presentació dels resultats de l'enquesta, aquest dimecres.

Pel que fa a la llengua, hi ha un retrocés del català com a llengua habitual, que cau set punts des del 2015, passant del 35,6% al 28,4%. En canvi, el castellà avança en un percentatge similar, en pujar del 56,5% al 62,1%.

