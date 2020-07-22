Estàs llegint: Tornen a pujar els positius de coronavirus, després de tres dies amb xifres a la baixa

REBROT CORONAVIRUS

Tornen a pujar els positius de coronavirus, després de tres dies amb xifres a la baixa

En total, se n'han registrat 721, per damunt dels 590 del dia anterior. Gairebé tres de cada quatre casos es concentren a Barcelona i les dues regions metropolitanes. En canvi, els positius cauen força a Lleida. A més a més, hi ha vuit morts més. 

Una imatge de les urgències de l'Hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida. ACN
BARCELONA

PÚBLIC

Després de tres dies amb xifres de positius que anaven a la baixa, Catalunya torna a experimentar un repunt en els contagis de coronavirus, segons les dades que reporta diàriament el Departament de Salut. En concret, la xifra total de positius s'eleva aquest dimecres a 84.942 des de l'inici de la pandèmia, el que suposa 721 més que ahir. Dimarts, en canvi, se n'havien comunicat 590. Amb tot, no s'arriba als 755 anunciats dilluns. A més a més, la xifra de morts ha augmentat en vuit i arriba als 12.652. A nivell territorial, les noves víctimes són de Barcelona ciutat (2), Catalunya Central (2), Lleida (1), Terres de l'Ebre (1), regió metropolitana sud (1) i regió metropolitana nord (1).

Barcelona i les dues regions metropolitanes acumulen 523 dels nous positius, el que suposa el 72,5% del total. En concret, se n'han registrat 235 més a la capital (92 més que ahir), 162 de nous a la metropolitana nord (21 més) i 126 a la metropolitana sud (51 més). En canvi, a la regió sanitària de Lleida s'ha passat de 92 casos a només 40, mentre que creixen els positius a la Catalunya Central, on s'arriba als 86.

