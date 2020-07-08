Torra certifica que aquest dijous entrarà en vigor l'obligatorietat de la mascareta en tots els espais d'ús públic

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha confirmat que el Procicat aprovarà aquest dimecres l'ús obligatori de la mascareta en espais públics, amb independència de la distància de seguretat, que entrarà en vigor demà a tot Catalunya. Torra ho ha anunciat durant la sessió de control al Parlament, on ha defensat la gestió del Govern de la situació al Segrià, territori confinat des del passat dissabte, i s'ha oposat a "la criminalització de la pagesia" per la situació dels temporers que treballen a les explotacions agrícoles.



Els grups han acusat el president de no assumir responsabilitats i no fer una bona gestió de la situació al Segrià, on actualment hi ha 14 brots actius. "Tenim la sensació que confinen els veïns però no l'explotació laboral", ha reblat la diputada de la CUP Natàlia Sànchez. En la seva resposta, Torra ha apuntat a l'Estat, a qui reclama que regularitzi els temporers per tal de poder garantir-ne els drets. El president ha afirmat que cal "compensar" els treballadors per tal que "puguin fer el confinament a casa" en cas de ser positius, i també cal trobar mecanismes pels empresaris. La diputada del grup En Comú Podem Jéssica Albiach ha acusat Torra de fer "oposició de l'oposició i centrifugar responsabilitats", afirmació a la qual el president ha respost assenyalant el paper de la seva formació política en la gestió de la crisi a nivell estatal.



"Hem actuat el més ràpid i radicalment possible. No només pel que fa a l'emergència sanitària, sinó també a l'econòmica i social. Ara necessitem la màxima precaució", ha dit Torra.



