Torra defensa el dret a l'autodeterminació de Catalunya davant Sánchez i els presidents autonòmics

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha defensat que Catalunya pugui exercir el seu dret a l'autodeterminació i ha reclamat la recuperació plena de les competències al president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, en l'onzena videoconferència amb els presidents autonòmics. Fins que no sigui així s'oposaran a donar suport a les pròrrogues de l'estat d'alarma.



En la reunió, Torra ha reclamat que cal "actuar de manera urgent i executiva" en l'aplicació de mesures per fer front a l'emergència econòmica i social. Per això, ha presentat 40 propostes de diferents àmbits a Sánchez, de les quals demana una "resposta concreta" en els propers dies.

El president ha reclamat "certeses" sobre els recursos dels que disposa o podria disposar la Generalitat per fer front a la situació els propers mesos, entre els quals el "deute històric" de l'Estat a Catalunya, de 9.000 milions d'euros. Torra ha reiterat la petició de la transferència dels 4.000 milions d'euros de sobrecost que ha tingut el sistema de salut català durant la pandèmia i l'alliberament dels romanents i superàvits dels ajuntaments.

La major part de les mesures presentades són per reactivar l'economia i pal·liar l'emergència social, com pagar els ERTO pendents, suspendre impostos i quotes a autònoms i empreses i activar l'ingrés mínim vital, aprovat aquest dissabte pel Govern espanyol, el més aviat possible.



Torra també ha reclamat flexibilitzar les condicions dels 150.000 treballadors en situació irregular perquè puguin treballar, fer front al sobrecost de 500.000 milions d'euros que tindrà el sistema de transport públic a finals d'any, i "acabar amb el dèficit estatal en aportacions als equipaments culturals catalans", a més d’aprovar mesures de protecció d’artistes, músics i actors.