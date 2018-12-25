Torra va lliurar a Sánchez una proposta de 21 punts que inclou una mediació internacional

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha revelat aquest dimarts que en la seva recent reunió amb el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, va lliurar-li una "proposta d'acord democràtic" amb 21 punts. En la tradicional ofrena al president Francesc Macià al cementiri de Montjuïc, el dia que es compleixen 85 anys de la seva mort, Torra n'ha destacat especialment tres: "la desfranquització d'Espanya i l'aïllament del feixisme i de l'ultradreta; la regeneració democràtica i l'ètica política; i l'exercici del dret a l'autodeterminació, amb una proposta d'una comissió internacional que mediï entre els governs d'Espanya i de Catalunya".



"Aquesta és la proposta catalana", ha remarcat el president, que ara espera "una resposta per part del Govern d'Espanya", ja que "el diàleg no es pot quedar només en paraules buides" sinó que "ha de ser creïble". I "per ser creïble", ha dit Torra, "necessitem conèixer al detall quina és la proposta espanyola", ja que "en aquests últims mesos no ha canviat", perquè segueixen havent-hi "presos i exiliats" i el Govern de Pedro Sánchez no ha fet "cap concreció sobre el dret a l'autodeterminació". "En aquestes condicions, nosaltres no votarem els Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat", ha avisat.

Torra també ha aprofitat la intervenció per respondre al missatge nadalenc del rei Felip Vi i negar-que a Catalunya hi hagi un problema de convivència i ha afirmat que el conflicte és "de democràcia i de justícia". Torra ha fet l'ofrena acompanyat pels consellers Jordi Puigneró, Miquel Buch, Damià Calvet , Laura Borràs, Àngels Chacón, Josep Bargalló, Teresa Jordà i Alfred Bosch.



El president de la Generalitat també visita aquest dia de Nadal els presos polítics tancats a Lledoners, és a a dir, Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn, Raül Romeva, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart. Ho fa amb el vicepresident, Pere Aragonès. Ambdós van visitar aquest dilluns l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa a la presó de Puig de les Basses i l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell a la presó de Mas d'Enric.