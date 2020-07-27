Torrent i Maragall porten el seu espionatge a les Nacions Unides, al Consell d'Europa i a Amnistia Internacional

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, i el diputat i líder d'ERC a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, han portat el cas d'espionatge als seus telèfons mòbils a les Nacions Unides, al Consell d'Europa i a Amnistia Internacional. A través de cartes, Torrent i Maragall apunten que "l'espionatge a ciutadans i representants polítics constitueix una agressió inacceptable als drets fonamentals". Per això alerten que "les institucions de l'Estat puguin passar per alt aquests fets sense prendre les mesures oportunes" els obliga a "emprendre totes les actuacions a l'abast per impedir que aquestes pràctiques resultin impunes".



Per denunciar el presumpte espionatge mitjançant Pegasus, un programa que només poden comprar els governs, han contactat amb el relator especial de promoció i protecció del dret a llibertat d’expressió i opinió de l’ONU, David Kaye; la comissària pels Drets Humans al Consell d’Europa, Dunja Mijatović; i a la secretària general adjunta d’Amnistia Internacional, Julie Verhaar.



En el cas de la comissària Dunja Mijatović, el president del Parlament l’adverteix que hauria pogut ser també espiada, ja que tots dos van mantenir una reunió a Estrasburg el 14 de maig del 2019, període en què es va produir l’atac. Per la seva banda, tant Kaye com Amnistia Internacional han denunciat diverses vegades l’ús abusiu i il·legal de Pegasus a diversos països com Mèxic, Marroc o Aràbia Saudita contra periodistes, activistes i polítics. Torrent els emplaça a seguir de prop el cas i a emprendre les mesures que considerin apropiades per protegir els seus drets.

