Una trentena d'associacions ecologistes de les dues bandes del Pirineu s'uneixen per demanar canvis en la gestió de l'os

Prop d'una trentena d'associacions conservacionistes de Catalunya, l'Aragó, Navarra, la resta de l'Estat i França s'han unit per "donar la veu d'alarma" sobre la situació de l'os al Pirineu. Així, demanen "canvis radicals" en la gestió de l'espècie i després de la mort de Sarousse, Cachou i un altre plantígrad a l'Arieja. Segons han expressat en un comunicat, volen que s'investigui "amb rigor i independència" qualsevol defunció d'os i que les administracions es personin com a acusació particular en aquests casos. També demanen incorporar nous exemplars en substitució dels que hagin mort per causa humana. Així, les organitzacions han afirmat que estan "decidides" a utilitzar tots els mitjans legals als tribunals competents i la Unió Europea.

Les entitats defensen que es proclami la necessitat de respectar la seva vida, com a espècie protegida, i que s'adquireixi un compromís en relació a la seva recuperació. També demanen aprovar els plans pendents, com ara els de Catalunya i l'Aragó, i que es respectin la resta. Finalment, veuen necessari desenvolupar formacions dirigides als caçadors sobre el comportament que té l'os cap a l'home.

D'entre les entitats signants hi ha Ipcena-EdC, Trenca, Amigos de la Tierra Aragón, Asociación Naturalista de Aragón (ANSAR), Ecologistas en Acción (EEA), Fondo para la protección de los animales salvajes (FAPAS), Fondo Natural (FN), Fondo Navarro Gurelur, Fundación para la Conservación del Quebrantahuesos (FCQ) i WWF España, a més de prop d'una vintena d'organitzacions franceses.