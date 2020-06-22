Tres morts més i 74 nous positius de Covid-19 a Catalunya

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat tres morts per Covid-19 en les últimes hores a Catalunya, en el nou balanç confirmat pel Departament de Salut. Són cinc menys que en l'últim recull de dades. Això eleva la xifra total de víctimes des de l'inici de la pandèmia a 12.517. A banda, s'han detectat 74 nous casos positius testats (53 menys) i la xifra total puja a 70.534. D'entre les víctimes, 6.832 persones han mort en un hospital o centre sociosanitari, 4.091 ho han fet en una residència i 793 al domicili, mentre que les no classificades per falta d'informació són 801. Fins ara hi ha hagut 4.127 persones ingressades de gravetat, una de nova en les últimes 24 hores, i actualment en són 61.



Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.236 persones; a la regió metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.883 defuncions; a la regió metropolitana sud són 2.336; 1.567 a la Catalunya Central; 804 a Girona ; 397 al Camp de Tarragona; 209 a Lleida; 45 a les Terres de l'Ebre; i 30 a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran.

