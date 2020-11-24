Estàs llegint: Trump aixeca el bloqueig i accepta el relleu de Biden

eleccions eua

Trump aixeca el bloqueig i accepta el relleu de Biden

L'expresident s'havia negat a lliurar la presidència a Joe Biden després de les eleccions. L'acusava de frau electoral pel recompte dels vots per correu, amb els quals el candidat demòcrata va sortir guanyador de la carrera electoral.

barcelona

efe

Tres setmanes després de les eleccions presidencials guanyades per Joe Biden, el ja expresident Donald Trump va aixecar aquest dilluns el bloqueig en el qual havia instal·lat el seu Govern i va autoritzar l'inici de la transferència del poder als demòcrates.

Biden va guanyar les eleccions el passat 3 de novembre en un llarg recompte de vots que va acabar torçant en favor seu uns dies després dels comicis. Van ser els resultats electorals a Georgia els que, finalment, van donar la victòria als demòcrates.

Tot i que segueix sense reconèixer obertament la victòria de Biden, denunciant sense proves un frau en contra seva, la llum verda a la transició és el més proper que ha estat Trump de la concessió en les darreres hores. El candidat republicà va arribar a impulsar una marxa dels seus seguidors per tot el país per demanar la seva restitució.

