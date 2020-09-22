El TSJC condemna Interior per no protegir prou els Mossos davant la Covid-19

El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha condemnat el Departament d'Interior per incomplir el deure de protegir els Mossos d'Esquadra dels riscos laborals derivats de la Covid-19. El tribunal declara que és d'aplicació al cos policial la normativa d'aquest tipus de riscos i condemna Interior a fer l'avaluació corresponent i a planificar l'activitat preventiva de tots els llocs de treball dels Mossos. També l'obliga a incloure la valoració dels riscos biològics i bacteriològics.



Els magistrats han estimat parcialment la denúncia del sindicat policial Uspac, que acusava el Departament de no procurar als agents el material de protecció necessari, d'amagar baixes laborals i de reincorporar agents sense PCR negativa.

La sentència conclou que entre març i la segona setmana d'abril del 2020 no es va proveir els agents de mascaretes i guants de protecció. Tot i això, considera que no procedeix cap condemna, perquè en l'actualitat i des de la segona setmana d'abril ja s'està complint amb l'obligació de proporcionar equips de protecció individual.

També declara la infracció del deure de protecció per no constar el nombre de baixes d'agents del cos per la Covid-19 entre el 10 de març i l'1 d'abril, i amb reincorporació també abans d'aquella data sense fer-los les proves PCR. En la mateixa línia que en el punt anterior, considera que no procedeix cap condemna perquè la situació ja es va normalitzar.

La sentència constata que en dos mesos la Covid-19 va afectar prop de 3.000 agents, gairebé un 14% de tota la plantilla. Ara bé, Uspac denuncia que durant aquest temps molts agents van passar la malaltia però "es continuen amagant dades reals de positius". "Només tenim el mínim recorregut del 14%", apunta el sindicat, que va presentar la seva demanda l'1 d'abril.

