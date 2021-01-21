El TSJC inhabilita el conseller Bernat Solé pel seu rol com a alcalde d'Agramunt durant l'1-O

El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha inhabilitat aquest dijous al conseller d'Acció Exterior, Bernat Solé, per desobediència arran de la seva participació en el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017 com a alcalde d'Agramunt, quan també era diputat al Parlament. La sentència, però, no és ferma, ja que Solé encara pot recórrer i elevar la decisió al Tribunal Suprem.



La condemna és d'un any d'inhabilitació i 16.800 euros de multa, ja que constata que Solé tenia coneixement directe de les advertències del Tribunal Constitucional sobre les conseqüències judicials que es derivarien d'aplicar les lleis aprovades el setembre de 2017 al Parlament, pensades per celebrar el referèndum. El conseller també haurà d'assumir les despeses del procés judicial.



En l'actualitat, Solé és també el màxim responsable de l'operatiu electoral de cara a les pròximes eleccions catalanes, previstes pel 14 de febrer després que el mateix TSJC anul·lés l'ajornament del Govern. També perilla la seva candidatura com a segon a les llistes per ERC a la demarcació de Lleida, ja que, encara que la sentència no sigui ferma, es podria impugnar la candidatura.



Hi haurà ampliació