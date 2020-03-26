Unes 150 persones que vivien en residències han mort per coronavirus a Catalunya

Unes 150 persones que vivien en residències de gent gran han mort a Catalunya per coronavirus, segons ha informat la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés. En la roda de premsa diària que se segueix de forma telemàtica, Vergés ha assenyalat que en aquests moments hi ha 1.406 llits per a unitats de cures intensives (UCI) a Catalunya i que treballen per continuar ampliant-ne la capacitat. En el total de llits d'UCI, hi ha ingressats 1.016 pacients amb covid-19 (el 72% del total), 863 dels quals necessiten ventilació mecànica invasiva.



Vergés ha recordat que les persones que viuen en residències són en molts casos vulnerables, que tenen un grau de dependència alt i patologies, i ha destacat que és "important protegir-les" i evitar els contagis en aquests centres. També avui el Govern ha aprovat una resolució que pretén reorganitzar el personal de les residències i els serveis d'atenció domiciliària per ajudar els centres "on hi ha necessitat".



Ho ha explicat dijous la consellera de Presidència i portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, que ha detallat que es tracta d'una decisió del Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies per "facilitar la reorganització dels recursos humans per donar resposta a serveis residencials i d'atenció domiciliària perquè segueixin funcionant" en plena pandèmia per coronavirus. La resolució afecta centres públics i privats i permetrà destinar personal dels centres que han tancat a d'altres que segueixen en funcionament.



Entre les residències més afectades pel coronavirus hi ha les de Capellades (Anoia) i Olesa de Montserrat (Baix Llobregat). A la residència Santa Oliva d’Olesa s’han registrat 12 morts per coronavirus, mentre que n’hi ha hagut dos més a la Sant Agustí, del mateix municipi. A la de Capellades n’hi ha hagut 13. Per tot plegat, dimarts la Fiscalia va anunciar que obria una investigació per aclarir les circumstàncies de les morts. A més a més, aquest dijous s'han confirmat dues morts a la residència Palafrugell Gent Gran, al Baix Empordà.

