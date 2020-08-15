La Universitat de Barcelona apareix com la millor de l'Estat espanyol

La Universitat de Barcelona (UB), situada entre els llocs 150-200, apareix com la millor classificada entre les de l'Estat espanyol en el conegut com a "Rànquing de Shanghái", una de les avaluacions acadèmiques més reconegudes a nivell mundial, que elabora cada any la Universitat de Jiaotong (Xina).



La Universitat de Harvard (EUA) torna a ser, per divuitè any consecutiu, la millor del món, segons el Ránking Acadèmic d'Universitats Mundials (ARWU), seguida de la també estatunidenca Stanford i, en tercera posició, de la de Cambridge, la primera europea. La d'Oxford ocupa el novè lloc i la Universitat Paris-Saclay el 14.

Després de la de Barcelona, es localitzen entre els llocs 201 i 300 la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), la Universitat Complutense de Madrid (UCM), la Universitat de Granada i la Universitat de València.



Cal anar al bloc 301-400 de la llista mundial d'universitats per a trobar a La Universitat Autònoma de Madrid, la Politècnica de València, la barcelonina Pompeu Fabra i la Universitat del País Basc.



Més a baix estan les universitats d'Oviedo, Santiago de Compostel·la, Sevilla i Saragossa, entre 401-500; la Universitat Politècnica de Madrid, Universitat de Navarra, Balears, Vigo i Rovira i Virgili, entre 501-600; Universitat Miguel Hernández d'Elx, Jaume I, Universitat d'Alacant i La Llacuna, del bloc 601-700.

En la llista mundial, entre 701-800 estan la Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Lleida, Còrdova, Extremadura, Jaén, Màlaga, Múrcia i Salamanca; entre 801-900, la Universitat de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Pablo de Olavide, Alcalá, Cantàbria, Castella-la Manxa, Girona i Valladolid, i entre 901-1000, Carlos III de Madrid, Rey Juan Carlos i Universitat de Cadis.



La classificació "Rànquing de Shanghái" té en compte indicadors com el nombre d'alumnes, Premis Nobel que imparteixen classes a cada universitat o que han estudiat en elles, nombre de cites dels treballs dels seus investigadors, així com articles recollits en revistes internacionals de prestigi reconegut, i en concret publicacions a Science o Nature.