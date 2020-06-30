Uns 350 treballadors de la mina de Vilafruns es manifesten a Manresa per reclamar més seguretat

"És un 'zulo' i hi plouen pedres". Així és com en Santi Calvo, treballador de Vilafruns, descriu la mina de Balsareny (Bages). En l'últim mes i mig, s'hi han produït tres accidents, dos d'ells mortals i l'altre de molt greu. Els miners n'estan farts i, per això, aquest matí, unes 350 persones s'han manifestat a Manresa per reclamar més seguretat. La mobilització coincideix amb la jornada de vaga convocada pels sindicats.



Els treballadors asseguren que, en els últims dos anys, s'ha reduït la inversió i s'ha donat prioritat a la mina de Súria, on l'empresa Iberpotash -filial de la multinacional israeliana ICL- hi té projectat el seu pla de creixement Phoenix. "Treballem a la mina i coneixem el risc, però no podem assumir que caigui una pedra i ens enterri", lamenta Calvo, treballador subcontractat de la mina. De la seva banda, els miners de Súria s'han desmarcat de la protesta.



ICL va emetre un comunicat dilluns en què assegura que el passat dijous, arran del darrer accident, va decidir aturar de manera indefinida l'activitat productiva de la mina de Vilafruns per tal de reavaluar les mesures de seguretat i acordar les accions futures a prendre-hi.

