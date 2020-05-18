Urkullu convocarà eleccions el 12 de juliol malgrat les reticències de l'oposició

El misteri està a punt de resoldre's. El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu ha convocat un consell de govern extraordinari a les 13.00 d'aquest dilluns. Allà acabarà de desfullar la margarida: finalment, el cap del Govern basc ha decidit mantenir la seva tesi de convocar eleccions el 12 de juliol, una data que no compta amb el suport dels principals grups de l'oposició.



La convocatòria del consell de govern extraordinari ha estat comunicada als mitjans passats dos quarts de deu del matí, encara que des de finals de la setmana passada s'especulava que aquesta cita podria tenir lloc avui.



El lehendakari se situa així dins dels terminis legals per a convocar les eleccions el diumenge 12 de juliol. No obstant això, encara queden per conèixer-se els plans que haurà de dissenyar l'Executiu autonòmic per a celebrar la cita amb les urnes sota unes mínimes condicions de normalitat.



Segons consta en l'informe jurídic lliurat a mitjan setmana passada als grups polítics, la convocatòria electoral podria incloure un pla B que permeti convocar al setembre en cas que es produeixi un rebrot dels contagis per coronavirus el mes de juliol.

Feijóo també convocarà eleccions gallegues el 12 de juliol

El president de la Xunta de Galícia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, també convocarà les eleccions autonòmiques gallegues per al 12 de juliol, tal com farà Urkullu amb les basques. Núñez Feijóo ha convocat un consell extraordinari del govern gallec aquest dilluns a les 13.30 h, segons publiquen mitjans gallecs. Posteriorment, Núñez Feijóo compareixerà per anunciar la nova data dels comicis que es van ajornar per la crisi del coronavirus. Inicialment s'havien de celebrar el 5 d'abril, també coincidint amb les basques.