La vacuna d'Oxford contra el coronavirus genera anticossos i sembla "segura"

londres
La vacuna contra el coronavirus que desenvolupa la universitat britànica d'Oxford sembla "segura" i "entrena" el sistema immunològic, segons revelen els resultats de les primeres fases de l'estudi, divulgats aquest dilluns.
Durant els assajos clínics realitzats per experts del prestigiós centre acadèmic, 1.077 voluntaris van mostrar que una injecció els portava a produir anticossos i cèl·lules blanques de la sang que poden combatre el coronavirus.
Aquests descobriments, difosos a la revista mèdica The Lancet, es consideren "molt prometedors", si bé encara és necessari dur a terme assajos a major escala per determinar si els anticossos són suficients per a oferir protecció a llarg termini contra la malaltia.
