Els ciutadans de 30 a 34 anys podran començar a demanar cita per vacunar-se el proper dilluns 28 de juny, segons ha anunciat la secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, que ha argumentat que l'objectiu és apropar-se com més aviat millor als col·lectius més joves. Aquests són, precisament, els que ara s'estan contagiant més.

Dijous de la setmana passada es va obrir el calendari de cites de les persones d'entre 35 i 39 anys, així que la setmana vinent es completarà la dècada dels 30.

Repunt de la pandèmia abans de la revetlla de Sant Joan

En paral·lel, a Catalunya han augmentat els principals indicadors de la pandèmia just abans de la revetla de Sant Joan. El Departament de Salut ha declarat 904 nous casos de Covid-19 les darreres 24 hores i quatre morts més. D'altra banda, els pacients ingressats a planta són 476, vuit més, i hi ha onze crítics menys a l'UCI (143). Pel que fa a la velocitat de propagació, l'Rt, puja cinc centèsimes, fins a 1,13, mentre que el risc de rebrot s'incrementa en quatre punts, fins a 96. La incidència acumulada a 14 dies puja lleugerament però es manté per sota de 100. Passa de 86,01 a 86,29. El 3,62% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu.

