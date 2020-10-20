Vaga universitària aquest dimecres contra la "precarietat" en la recerca i la "crisi educativa"

BARCELONA
El món universitari viurà aquest dimecres la primera jornada de vaga del curs. Investigadors i estudiants han fet una crida a una aturada de 24 hores, de 48 hores en el cas d'algun campus, contra la precarietat en la recerca i la situació de l'educació en el seu conjunt. La convocatòria ha estat impulsada per diversos sindicats i col·lectius com la CGT, el Sindicats d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC), assemblees de facultats i Doctorands en Lluita, entre d'altres. Una concentració al matí davant del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya en suport als doctorands en el judici del conflicte col·lectiu amb les universitats serà un dels primers actes. A la tarda hi ha prevista una manifestació unitària a Barcelona.
Una cinquantena d'universitaris del SEPC va ocupar aquest dilluns durant una hora la seu del Departament d'Empresa i Coneixement com a prèvia d'aquesta vaga. Els universitaris hi van fer una crida a defensar una universitat "gratuïta, de qualitat i al servei de la classe treballadora". Els estudiants critiquen els preus abusius dels estudis.
La vaga no és només dels estudiants sinó que també inclou la convocatòria estatal del sector de la recerca. La crida és per a tot el sector científic i universitari i per a tot el personal relacionat, des d'investigadors a empreses subcontractades, passant per estudiants i professorat. El sindicat convocant, la CGT, reclama la pròrroga per un mínim de sis mesos dels contractes temporals d'investigació afectats per la pandèmia, la regulació del professorat associat, l'estabilització dels contractes temporals a temps complet i la retirada de la reforma de l'estatut del Personal Docent i Investigador (PDI).
El Consell de l'Estudiantat de les Universitats Catalanes (Ceucat), adscrit al Consell Interuniversitari de Catalunya de la Generalitat, dona suport als convocants i ha exigit a les universitats que no facin activitats avaluables ni hi hagi assistència obligatòria durant la vaga. Els estudiants faran una manifestació al migdia i a la tarda tindrà lloc la convocatòria unitària, que en el cas de Barcelona sortirà de la plaça de la Universitat.
