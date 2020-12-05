Estàs llegint: La velocitat de contagi segueix creixent i ja frega el llindar d'1

En cas que el superés, significaria que el decreixement s'aturaria i el virus tornaria a estar en expansió. La resta d'indicadors epidemiològics baixen i les UCI es van descomprimint, amb 400 pacients a llits de crítics.

Un professional sanitari dipositant una mostra en un test d'antígens al pavelló Onze de Setembre de Lleida. Salvador Miret / ACN

La velocitat de propagació (Rt) a Catalunya no deixa de pujar i ja assoleix el 0,98, fregant el llindar d'1 a partir del qual el virus es propaga de forma exponencial, i s'allunya encara més del 0,78 al qual va arribar a finals d'octubre. L'Rt indica que cada 100 positius contagia 98 persones més. Aquest és l'únic indicador que creix, però, ja que el risc de rebrot baixa una mica i es troba en 209 punts, encara per sobre del llindar de 100 que indica que la situació epidemiològica és molt greu.

Tot i que el decreixement s'ha suavitzat abruptament, la pressió assistencial continua notant la descompressió i baixa en pacients ingressats, amb 37 persones menys als hospitals i un total de 1.487 d'hospitalitzades. A les UCI, el descens també es fa notar amb 18 altes i un total de 400 persones a llits de crític. L'objectiu de Salut és arribar a les 300 persones ingressades a les UCI. Pel que fa a les morts, s'han notificat 45 defuncions en les darreres 24 hores, amb un total de 16.089.

La xifra de positius es manté estable i s'han detectat durant les darreres 24 hores 1.317 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), fins als 316.580 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. La incidència acumulada en els darrers 14 dies segueix baixant i se situa en 232,04 casos per cada 100.000 habitants.

