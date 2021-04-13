Estàs llegint: La velocitat de propagació i el risc de rebrot de la pandèmia es disparen a Catalunya

Público
La velocitat de propagació i el risc de rebrot de la pandèmia es disparen a Catalunya

L'Rt s'eleva ja a 1,19, mentre que el risc de rebrot torna a superar els 300 punts. De mitjana cada dia es registren 1.500 nous contagis, un nivell inèdit des de la darrera setmana de febrer. La pressió assistencial es manté estable i els ingressats a l'UCI segueixen clarament per sobre dels 500

Una imatge del nou espai de l'hospital de la Vall d'Hebron. Nerea Colomé / ACN

Superat el miratge estadístic de Setmana Santa, quan es van notificar menys casos i l'esforç diagnòstic va decaure de manera molt notable, els principals indicadors epidemiològics tornen a disparar-se i mostren de forma més ajustada quina és la situació real del coronavirus a Catalunya. Segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt se situa en 1,19, 16 centèsimes més que el dia anterior, el que significa que la pandèmia s'expandeix, perquè cada 100 positius contagien 119 persones més, de mitjana. Paral·lelament, el risc de rebrot s'enfila 47 punts més i arriba als 304, un nivell inèdit des de la primera meitat de febrer.

La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants també s'incrementa i passa de 250,75 a 255,13. En les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 1.405 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA. El total de casos de la darrera setmana amb dades definitives -entre el 3 i el 9 d'abril- s'eleva a 10.521, el que significa una mitjana diària de 1.500, la dada més important des de la darrera setmana de febrer.

A més a més, el 7,45% de les proves de la darrera setmana ha donat positiu. La xifra està clarament per sobre del 5% que fixa l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control, si bé acumula uns quants dies a la baixa. També és cert que s'ha tornat a incrementar l'esforç diagnòstic i entre el 3 i el 9 d'abril van fer-se gairebé 160.000 PCR o test d'antígens, quan durant la Setmana Santa la xifra s'havia quedat en poc més de 110.000. Finalment, també s'ha informat de 23 noves morts, amb un total de 21.575 defuncions en tota la pandèmia. Hi ha 1.751 pacients ingressats als hospitals, 12 menys que en el balanç anterior, i 518 persones a l'UCI, tres més que fa 24 hores.

