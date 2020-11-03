Estàs llegint: La velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia es continua frenant a Catalunya però es disparen el nombre de morts

Público
Público
coronavirus

La velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia es continua frenant a Catalunya però es disparen el nombre de morts

Es redueixen els ingressos hospitalaris per Covid-19 per primer cop des de fa setmanes, però puja la xifra de pacients a les UCI, i Salut també notifica 134 víctimes mortals, una xifra considerablement superior a la registrada fins ara. El risc de rebrot cau i se situa a 785 punts.

Los nuevos casos de COVID-19 en Cantabria se disparan hasta los 216 positivos y ya hay casi 2.400 activos
Un sanitari fent una prova PCR. ARXIU

barcelona

acn

Segueix la tendència a la baixa dels indicadors epidemiològics a Catalunya. Segons l'últim balanç de Salut, el risc de rebrot es redueix 50 punts i se situa en 785, i la velocitat de propagació disminueix una dècima, fins a l'1,02, fregant l'1 que implica un decreixement de la transmissió de la malaltia. Per primera vegada en setmanes, disminueixen els pacients ingressats: són 2.671, 16 menys que en el balanç anterior. Tot i això, n'hi ha nou més a les UCI, i sumen un total de 490. Salut també notifica 134 víctimes mortals, una xifra considerablement superior a la registrada fins ara, i el total s'eleva a 14.274.

La incidència a 14 dies segueix a l'alça i se situa en 803,95 casos per 100.000 habitants

D'altra banda, la incidència a 14 dies segueix pujant i se situa ara en 803,95 casos per 100.000 habitants. En paral·lel, s'han declarat 6.125 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA) en les últimes hores, fins als 247.694 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. L'11,87% de les proves que s'han fet en la darrera setmana han donat positiu.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 53

selección público