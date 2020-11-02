La velocitat de propagació cau i s'apropa a l'1, però creix la pressió als hospitals, amb gairebé 500 pacients a l'UCI

Les mesures contra la Covid-19 a Catalunya estan generant un alentiment de les dades epidemiològiques, però aquesta millora de moment no es tradueix en menys pressió als hospitals, ja que els ingressos segueixen pujant. Per setè dia consecutiu, la velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia -o taxa Rt- cau i se situa ara a 1,12, encara per damunt de l'1 que indica un decreixement i un control de la transmissió. El risc de rebrot també baixa, en el seu cas 54 punts, però segueix disparat en 835 punts, molt per damunt del nivell de 100 que marca un risc alt, segons el darrer informe del Departament de Salut.



Tot i això, la pressió als hospitals s'incrementa amb 16 persones més ingressades a l'UCI -en total ja n'hi ha 481 amb Covid, més de la meitat dels llits de cures intensives disponibles- i 160 hospitalitzats més, per un total de gairebé 2.700. En aquesta línia, el secretari general de Salut, Marc Ramentol, ha dit aquest matí que les mesures "estan fent efecte" però que segueix havent-hi "tensió" als hospitals, ja que les millores en les dades epidemiològiques "no s'està reflectint en la xarxa assistencial". A més a més, hi ha hagut 66 noves morts i el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia s'eleva a 14.140.

Pel que fa al nombre de casos detectats en les darreres 24 hores, aquest dilluns la xifra baixa de 5.000 i se situa en 3.545 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA). La reducció de casos és un fet habitual durant el cap de setmana, quan es fan menys proves o triguen més a processar-se els resultats. Ara bé, la incidència acumulada a 14 dies se situa en 780 casos per cada 100.000 habitants, en nivell ascendent i a anys llum dels 180 que vol assolir Salut.

