La velocitat de transmissió segueix pujant, tot i que cau lleugerament el risc de rebrot

Segueix creixent la velocitat de propagació (Rt) a Catalunya, que ja s'enfila fins a 0,95 després que aquest dijous superés el llindar dels 0,9 i el Govern decidís frenar la desescalada. Segon aquesta xifra, cada 100 persones en contagien 95 més, una dada que encara està per sota del mínim per considerar que la situació epidemiològica és greu, l'1, però que, amb un creixement sostingut en els darrers dies, ha superat l'objectiu de Salut del 0,8 per avançar en el pla de flexibilització de mesures contra la Covid-19.



​El secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, deia dijous que calia veure si seria possible estabilitzar l'Rt entre el 0,92 i el 0,93 per prosseguir amb l'aixecament de restriccions, unes dades que han quedat superades tan sols 24 hores després d'aquestes declaracions. l'Rt, però, és l'únic indicador epidemiològic que creix, i aquest dijous el risc de rebrot ha descendit cinc punts després d'uns dies pujant, arribant als 212.

Pel que fa a la pressió hospitalària, s'ha detectat un descens significatiu tant pel que fa a ingressos totals, que baixen fins als 1.524 (67 pacients menys), com a les UCI, on hi ha 418 persones als llits de crítics, 20 menys que ara fa 24 hores. L'objectiu de Salut és arribar als 300 pacients a les UCI per considerar que s'ha alleugerit la pressió assistencial. El Departament també confirma 50 noves morts, de manera que Catalunya supera les 16.000 víctimes (16.044) des de l'inici de la pandèmia.

Els casos positius diaris pugen lleugerament, però es mantenen estables amb 1.404 nous positius confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), fins als 315.263 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. La incidència a 14 dies segueix baixant amb claredat i se situa en 242,37 casos per cada 100.000 habitants, quan dijous estava a 255,72.

