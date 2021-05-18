Estàs llegint: Reobren el cas d'Helena Jubany per analitzar el disc dur del seu ordinador

La família Jubany ha explicat que a l'aparell hi ha un xat en el qual ella va explicar el primer dels missatges anònim que va rebre abans de ser assassinada

Helena Jubany.
Helena Jubany. ACN

BARCELONA

El jutjat de Primera Instància 2 de Sabadell ha tornat a obrir la investigació per la mort d'Helena Jubany a Sabadell el 2001, i ha ordenat a la Policia Nacional que analitzi l'ordinador de la víctima. La resolució detalla que la família Jubany ha explicat que a l'ordinador hi ha un xat en el qual ella va explicar el primer dels missatges anònims que va rebre abans de ser assassinada. Així doncs, la policia espanyola continuarà al capdavant de la investigació malgrat que l'advocat de la família, Benet Salellas, va reclamar que passés a mans dels Mossos d'Esquadra. 

La jove bibliotecària mataronina, resident a Sabadell quan la van matar, va ser assassinada el 2 de desembre de l'any 2001, després de dos dies desapareguda. El seu cos va ser llençat des d'un terrat, completament nu i ple de cremades, però el cas es va tancar en fals l'any 2005 en no poder-se assenyalar cap culpable.

Va ser el jutjat de Primera Instància 2 de Sabadell que va obrir el cas a l'estiu a petició de la família, mentre que al març l'Audiència de Barcelona va revocar la seva obertura en considerar que les noves diligències que es proposaven eren "inútils" per investigar indicis que ja van ser valorats i que eren "insuficients" per assenyalar culpables.



