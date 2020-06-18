Wad-Ras amplia les sortides de Forcadell a cinc dies a la setmana durant 12 hores en aplicació de l'article 100.2

La junta de tractament de la presó de Wad-Ras, a Barcelona, ha acordat que l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell pugui sortir cinc dies a la setmana durant 12 hores per fer voluntariat en aplicació de l'article 100.2, segons ha informat la Secretaria de Mesures Penals, Reinserció i Atenció a la Víctima. Aquest 100.2 substitueix el dissenyat per la presó de Mas d'Enric (Tarragona), que establia sortides tres dies. S'amplia a cinc perquè l'anterior previsió és impossible de complir després del trasllat de Forcadell a Barcelona, apunten des del Departament de Justícia.



Forcadell va ser traslladada a la presó barcelonina aquest dilluns, després de sol·licitar-ho per "raons de vinculació familiar" i per tal d'estar més a prop de Sabadell, la seva ciutat de residència habitual. L'expresidenta del Parlament va ser condemnada el passat octubre a 11 anys i mig de presó pel Tribunal Suprem, que la sentenciar per sedició, com a bona part dels dirigents independentistes jutjats en el judici del Procés. Fa poc més d'un mes va reprendre les tasques de voluntariat que li permeten sortir de la presó, després de dos mesos sense poder-les fer com a conseqüència del confinament forçat per la pandèmia de Covid-19.

